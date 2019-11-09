Iran is acknowledging for the first time it has an open case before its Revolutionary Court over the 2007 disappearance of a former FBI agent on an unauthorized CIA mission to the country.

In a filing to the United Nations, Iran said the case over Robert Levinson was “on going,” without elaborating.

The Associated Press obtained the text of the filing Saturday. Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment and its state media has not acknowledged the case.

Iran’s Revolutionary Court typically handles espionage cases and others involving smuggling, blasphemy and attempts to overthrow its government. It wasn’t clear how long the case had been open.

On Monday the Trump administration offered a reward of up to $20 million for information about Levinson. Combined with a $5 million reward already in place from the FBI, this makes a total of $25 million available to the person or persons providing information about Levinson.

The State Department claims Levinson was taken hostage in Iran with the involvement of the Iranian regime.

