Oman’s Sultan Qaboos has received Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman at the Bait al-Barakah Royal Palace, Oman News Agency reported.

A day earlier, Prince Khalid bin Salman had met with Oman’s Minister of the Royal Office Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani.

According to the Oman News Agency, the two sides exchanged conversations on bi-lateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Oman and reviewed joint efforts and cooperation and issues of common concern.

Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 21:42 - GMT 18:42