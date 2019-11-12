Washington’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates says the US is working closely with its regional allies to deescalate tensions in the Arabian Gulf after a spate of attacks on energy targets blamed on Iran.

Ambassador John Rakolta told The Associated Press: “We’re very concerned about it and we’re working very closely with the UAE to try to convince Iran that the only solution is a political solution. There is no place for violence in the world today.”

He spoke Monday on the sidelines of ADIPEC, an Abu Dhabi energy exhibition.

Rakolta says Emirati leaders “understand there are tactical issues that we may disagree on” but have also made clear “they’re 100 percent in support of the maximum pressure campaign” of economic sanctions the Trump administration is employing against Iran.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08