Oman’s Foreign Ministry welcomed on Tuesday Saudi Arabia’s efforts in reaching the “Riyadh Agreement” between the UN-recognized government in Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).
In a post on Twitter, Oman expressed hopes that this agreement will pave the way for a comprehensive political settlement that will end the current crisis in Yemen.
