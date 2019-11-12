Oman’s Foreign Ministry welcomed on Tuesday Saudi Arabia’s efforts in reaching the “Riyadh Agreement” between the UN-recognized government in Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).



In a post on Twitter, Oman expressed hopes that this agreement will pave the way for a comprehensive political settlement that will end the current crisis in Yemen.

On Monday, Oman’s Sultan Qaboos received Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman at the Bait al-Barakah Royal Palace, Oman News Agency reported.

“Upon the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince, I was pleased to visit the Sultanate of Oman and meet with His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and listen to His Majesty’s vision on the situation in the region,” Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted after the meeting.

On November 5, the UN-recognized government of Yemen under President Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed the “Riyadh Agreement”, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

