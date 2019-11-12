Twitter users in Saudi Arabia condemned the stabbing of three actors performing a play in Riyadh and voiced their support for the recent arrival of public entertainment events in the Kingdom.
#Breaking: A video captured in #Riyadh in Saudi Arabia shows a attacker wielding a knife stabbing foreign performers in the theatre. pic.twitter.com/GrcXkXFhfU— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 11, 2019
As SA tries to progress economically globally by attracting foreign entertainment into the country, troubling news coming from the country, like stabbing of 3 performers by a Yemeni attacker, keep getting in the way of Prince's ambitious plans #econ466sdsu https://t.co/eh8JaOVb8W— Justyna Kolataj (@JustynaKolataj) November 12, 2019
#RiyadhAttack The stabbing attack is not an isolated event or a separate incident; it is a terrorist attack .— خالد حمود الشريف (@0khalodi0) November 12, 2019
Such extremist ideology is what the Crown Prince and Saudi diplomacy are fighting against.
We will live and defeat terrorism
The risk of this sort of attack against the recent introduction of public entertainment (which many clerics have been inciting against) is a key reason that govt. has pursued a zero tolerance policy towards their public attacks against change and reform. https://t.co/JL3Cqat7QB— Ali Shihabi (@aliShihabi) November 11, 2019
Riyadh police announced the arrest of a 33-year-old Yemeni resident who stabbed two men and a woman with a knife during live entertainment event held at King Abdullah Park Theater. One million Yemeni expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia. I hope it was not a terrorist act.— SouthernStar (@SouthernStar14) November 12, 2019
