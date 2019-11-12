Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday said Iran was being “deceptive and evasive” about its nuclear program and accused it of delaying giving information to the UN atomic watchdog.

A cabinet statement carried on the state Saudi Press Agency also called on Iran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency and its inspectors.

Last week Iran resumed enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, banned under a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.



Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53