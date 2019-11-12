The Riyadh Agreement is a pivotal step in ending the crisis in Yemen, Saudi Arabia's Cabinet on Tuesday said during a meeting, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, King Salman reaffirmed that the Kingdom's will continue to support Yemen in order to ensure the country's security and stability.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13