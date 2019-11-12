A court in Saudi Arabia charged 38 people with terrorism-related crimes after they were found guilty of several charges, most notably the financing of terrorism and terrorist acts.

The specialist criminal court in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, said one of the convicts set up a secret terrorist organization while he was in detention to breach internal security and to recruit people and carry out terrorist acts to create public disorder.

The court which was set up to try terrorism cases, sentenced one man to 25 years, another to 20 years and a third to 15 years. The rest received sentences ranging from two and a half years to twelve and a half years, while non-Saudis will be deported.

No other details regarding when they were arrested were provided.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 21:12 - GMT 18:12