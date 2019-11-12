Three performers were stabbed during a play in the Saudi capital Monday and the alleged assailant was arrested, state television said, in the first such incident since the kingdom opened its doors for entertainment.



"Riyadh police have arrested an Arab resident in possession of a knife after he stabbed two men and a woman who were members of a theatrical group," al-Ekhbariya television reported.



It said the injured were in stable condition.



The man was seen stomping onto the stage to attack performers in theatrical costumes during a musical performance, in footage broadcast on al-Ekbariya.



Developing the tourism and leisure sector is one of the foundations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to prepare the Arab world's largest economy for the post-oil era.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 01:10 - GMT 22:10