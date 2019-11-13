At least seven Yemeni soldiers, including a high-ranking official, were killed and dozens of others were wounded on Wednesday when a Houthi rocket targeted Sahn al-Jin Military Camp and an Arab Coalition’s military base in Marib.

Military sources told Al Arabiya that the Iran-backed Houthi militia fired two missiles from Jabal Haylan, located about 70 km east of Sanaa.

