At least seven Yemeni soldiers, including a high-ranking official, were killed and dozens of others were wounded on Wednesday when a Houthi rocket targeted Sahn al-Jin Military Camp and an Arab Coalition’s military base in Marib.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?