Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar al-Saud formally presented his letter of credence to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

The day coincided with the one hundred year anniversary since bin Bandar’s grandfather, Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal, first visited London to meet with then-King George V.

Bin Bandar, who was appointed ambassador in April, previously said that Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth, taught him a valuable lesson on tradition, particularly applicable to Saudi Arabia at the moment.

“[Prince Charles said] tradition does not mean holding onto what was, it means taking what was and the spirit of it and applying it to the world you live in. It’s to say look, this is the tradition - keep it, protect it, but develop it. I think we [in Saudi Arabia] are trying to do that and we are doing a good job of it,” bin Bandar said in a conversation at the Royal United Services Institute think tank on October 14.

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan, has opened the traditionally closed country to outside visitors and investors.

Bin Bandar has also spoken out about Saudi Arabia’s stabilizing presence in the region, following the September 14 attacks on oil facilities in the country.

“Part of the reason Saudi Arabia has survived as a single entity, as a functioning government for almost a hundred years, in the least politically stable part of the world is because…we are generally controlled in the way we deal with everyone around us,” bin Bandar said in the same conversation, adding that stability in region benefits the world.

Bin Bandar was educated at Oxford University, where he obtained a degree in Oriental Studies. He previously served in Berlin, New York and Washington.

His sister, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, is Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States.

