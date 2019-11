Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain announced on Tuesday their participation in this year’s Arabian Gulf Cup tournament in Qatar.

The announcements come two years after the Arab Quartet severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation in a tweet said it had accepted the invitation to participate in the soccer competition, held from November 24 to December 6.

Meanwhile, the UAE Football Association announced its participation after receiving a renewed invitation from the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation, the state news agency WAM reported.

The Bahrain Football Association also confirmed its participation in the tournament in an Instagram post.

