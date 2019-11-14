Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Thursday where they discussed the partnership in the fight against ISIS.



“During the meeting, they discussed the Saudi-US long-established strategic partnership, especially the partnership in the fight against Daesh,” the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Thursday.



The meeting was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar.



“Delighted to meet Secretary Pompeo today in Washington, DC. Saudi-US have a long-standing strategic partnership. We affirmed the strong ties between our countries and the joint efforts in confronting terrorism in the region and the world,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.

FM Prince @FaisalbinFarhan heads the Kingdom's delegation to the Foreign Ministerial small group meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh (ISIS). The Saudi delegation included Princess @rbalsaud Saudi Amb. to U.S. and MoS for Arab Gulf Affairs @thamersas

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was in Washington to take part in the meeting of foreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

Saudi Arabia’s delegation also included Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bin Bandar and Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan.

