The Iran-backed Houthi militia hijacked a vessel (Rabigh 3) on Sunday south of the Red Sea, according to the Arab Coalition.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the vessel was hijacked by armed Houthis traveling on two boats.

Al-Maliki said that the naval vessel was towing a drilling rig owned by a South Korean company.

He reaffirmed that the Iran-backed Houthis’ actions pose a real threat to international shipping and trade and that the hijacking is a threat to the security of Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the South Red Sea.

Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 19:07 - GMT 16:07