Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said on Monday that no one “whatsoever” would evade punishment related to public funds crimes, urging the media and public to refrain from dealing with issues examined by the judiciary.

“We reaffirm our relentless keenness on preserving public funds, and our commitment to protecting them, and affirm that no one, no matter his position, will evade punishment if convicted in public funds crimes,” said the Kuwaiti Emir in a televised speech.

He affirmed that the judiciary in Kuwait is independent and integral, adding that the “media should refrain from dealing with this issue until a verdict is issued ... and it will be executed once issued,” according to a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA.

The Emir reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to the freedom of speech and expression “but will not allow anything to undermine the security and stability of the nation or trigger devastating chaos.”

“I call upon my fellow citizens to be aware of the interests of our dear nation, and protection of its security and stability, and stand united against whoever tries to undermine national unity, stay away from assemblies that might deviate from their objectives and lead to chaos,” said Kuwaiti Emir.

Earlier , the Kuwaiti Emir relieved the defense and interior ministers from their posts in the caretaker government.

In a related development, Kuwait’s caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined on Monday to be reappointed as premier.

On Thursday, Kuwait’s Cabinet submitted its resignation, days after the country’s minister of public works announced she would step down after being grilled by parliament.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 23:31 - GMT 20:31