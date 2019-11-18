Kuwait’s ruling emir on Monday asked Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to return to his post as prime minister but removed the defense and interior ministers, both senior members of the ruling family, from their posts after the government’s resignation last week.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah also asked Sheikh Jaber to form a new cabinet. However, Sheikh Jaber turned down the offer.

Sheikh Jaber last week submitted the government’s resignation when lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister.



KUNA said in a separate statement that the emir ordered the removal of his son, Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah from their posts in the current caretaker cabinet.

Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 13:08 - GMT 10:08