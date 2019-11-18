Kuwait’s ruling emir on Monday asked Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to return to his post as prime minister but removed the defense and interior ministers, both senior members of the ruling family, from their posts after the government’s resignation last week.SHOW MORE
