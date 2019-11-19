Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing of his brother, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Monday.

The Saudi King and Crown Prince expressed their deepest commiserations to the family of the deceased.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “Today I lost my brother and friend, one of the most loyal and respectful persons in the country, and one of its national figures, he worked with the late Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, in establishing the Union and serving its people. May God bless the soul of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, and grant him paradise, and grant him all the strength to endure and persevere.”

The UAE will observe an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs ordered.

For his part, the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on his official Twitter account: “My deepest condolences to the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed. Zayed’s sons have an immortal imprint on the UAE, and hence their love is in the hearts of all Emiratis. Zayed’s sons are founding partners who will never be forgotten. May Allah rest the soul of Sheikh Sultan in peace and grant us and the people of the UAE patience and solace.”

Sheikh Sultan is the second son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of UAE. Born in 1955, was educated in the United Kingdom and is a graduate of Sandhurst military academy. He served as Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces from 1978 to 1982, and was appointed as deputy prime minister in the fifth UAE cabinet from 1990 until 2008. Since 2008, he was appointed as the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s representative, a position he held until his passing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 07:05 - GMT 04:05