The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government of Yemen, Turki al-Maliki, said on Wednesday that the Houthi militia’s claim of shooting down a coalition F-15 warplane is incorrect, according to SPA.

Yemen’s Houthi militia had said earlier that it intercepted an F-15 warplane of the Arab Coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.



“Our air defense systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saada province,” the group’s military spokesman said in a Twitter post.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 22:30 - GMT 19:30