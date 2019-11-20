The spokesperson of the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government of Yemen, Turki al-Maliki, said on Wednesday that the Houthi militia’s claim of shooting down a coalition F-15 warplane is incorrect, according to SPA.SHOW MORE
