Three vessels and 16 crew members, including two South Korean nationals, who had been seized by the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been released on Tuesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The freed vessels consisted of two South Korean vessels and one Saudi Arabia-flagged vessel, and the families of the South Korean nationals have been notified, the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, South Korean officials confirmed that two vessels and a Saudi-flagged towing vessel were seized by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday south of the Red Sea. The Houthis acknowledged seizing three vessels.

The Arab Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Monday a vessel “Rabigh-3” was hijacked by armed Houthis traveling on two boats.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 02:54 - GMT 23:54