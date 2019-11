Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks on Wednesday with South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Saudi Crown Prince and Kyeong-doo affirmed the importance of cooperation between Riyadh and Seoul in serving international and regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials, as well as a South Korean delegation, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36