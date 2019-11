Saudi Arabia seeks a political settlement in Yemen, reiterated King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday.

King Salman added that he hoped the agreement recently signed in Riyadh would open the door to broader peace talks. The UN-recognized government in Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed the “Riyadh Agreement” on November 3.

He was speaking in an annual address to the Shura Council advisory body, where he also reiterated that Iranian weapons were used in the September attacks against Saudi Aramco’s key oil facilities.

- Developing.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 15:44 - GMT 12:44