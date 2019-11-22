The United Nations envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Friday thanked Saudi Arabia for its role in reaching the Riyadh agreement between Yemenis.

“The Riyadh agreement paves the way for a comprehensive peace process in Yemen,” Griffiths said during a briefing on Yemen at the UN Security Council.

Griffiths also told the UN Security Council that the number of air strikes by the Coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen has dropped nearly 80 percent in the last two weeks.



“In what is perhaps an even more important sign that something is changing in Yemen ... In the last two weeks the rate has dramatically reduced: there were almost 80 percent fewer airstrikes nationwide than in the two weeks prior,” he said.

However, he expressed concern “about Houthis’ restriction on the freedom of the UN team in Hodeidah.”

- With Reuters

Last Update: Friday, 22 November 2019 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20