Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Qatar on Monday for discussions on Middle East issues, according to the Turkish Presidency.

“The means to further deepen the cooperation between Turkey and Qatar in all areas will be addressed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the talks,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

It said Erdogan would attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The Qatari emir was the first world leader to call Erdogan following the July 2016 attempted coup and congratulate him on his victory.

While Doha provided support to Ankara after its military launched an offensive on October 9 against a Syrian Kurdish militia, Arab countries including Saudi Arabia condemned Turkey’s “aggression”.

The burgeoning relationship saw Turkey’s military presence in Qatar increased while Doha promised economic support to Ankara during last year’s currency crisis.

The two countries also have similar policies with regards to Islamist groups, primarily the Muslim Brotherhood.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 21:14 - GMT 18:14