The US Department of Defense Under Secretary for Policy John Rood held a meeting on Saturday with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir during which they tackled regional security.

The meeting which was held on the sidelines of the annual IISS Manama Dialogue summit, tackled “the ongoing commitment to regional security and deterrence of shared threats, including the deployment of US assets and forces to assist Saudi Arabia” read a tweet by the Defense Department.

Earlier and on the sidelines of the summit, al-Jubeir warned the international community of appeasing the Iranian regime and repeating the international community’s past attempt of dealing wrongly with Adolf Hitler.

He pointed to the Iranian approach of exporting the revolution, attacking diplomatic missions and tampering with the freedom of global navigation.

“Iran must understand that the world is united against it. The world must unite against Iran and send a clear message that its behavior is unacceptable. Killing diplomats, bombing embassies, fanning sectarianism, interfering in state affairs is not acceptable, so if we wanted a stable region, everyone should unite and make clear that the behavior of the Iranians would not be acceptable,” said al-Jubeir.

He added that “when the Iranian foreign minister gave assurances to Britain and the Gibraltar government that the Iranian oil tanker would not unload its cargo in Syria and then the ship finally delivered the shipment to Syria, we have two problems here: the Iranian minister is deceitful, it is a suspicious matter … or the foreign minister does not know the intentions of his government, which is even worse, therefore, a policy of appeasement with Hitler will not work with the Iranian regime.”

Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 00:28 - GMT 21:28