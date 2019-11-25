The US declaration is a flagrant violation of international law, an attempt to legalize settlements and the resolution undermines the chances of reviving the peace process, said Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah on Monday.



He also said Kuwait reaffirms its position rejecting this unilateral declaration to affirm its support for the Palestinian cause.



“We have a collective responsibility that requires us to join our ranks, formulate collective action and cooperate with our allies to develop a roadmap through which we can revive the peace process,” said Sheikh Sabah.

Sheikh Sabah was speaking at an emergency meeting of the Arab League on Monday, where Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of the US' new position.



