The US declaration is a flagrant violation of international law, an attempt to legalize settlements and the resolution undermines the chances of reviving the peace process, said Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah on Monday.
He also said Kuwait reaffirms its position rejecting this unilateral declaration to affirm its support for the Palestinian cause.
“We have a collective responsibility that requires us to join our ranks, formulate collective action and cooperate with our allies to develop a roadmap through which we can revive the peace process,” said Sheikh Sabah.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?