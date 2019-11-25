Qatar and Kuwait have told the United States that they will join a US-led naval coalition in the Arabian Gulf which was established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said on Monday.

“Qatar and Kuwait have already told us they are going to join, so it is just a matter of time,” US Army Colonel John Conklin, chief of staff of the coalition, said.

The coalition, which was set up this summer in Bahrain, is known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

In a related development, Bahrain’s National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander Major-General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa told Al Arabiya English on Sunday that his country “is the first trench in this region facing our common enemy,” referring to Bahrain’s membership in the US-led International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

The IMSC was set up this summer following attacks on commercial shipping vessels. The attacks were widely attributed to Iran.

His comments came at the sidelines of the IISS Manama Dialogue summit.

The IMSC aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, Sea of Oman, and the Arabian Gulf. Other member states include Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“With this coalition in the region we are sure that this is the right thing to do to protect the interests of the world and that we continue business as usual,” Sheikh Nasser said.

Last Update: Monday, 25 November 2019 KSA 18:09 - GMT 15:09