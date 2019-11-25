Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Qatar Monday on his first official trip to an Arab country since Ankara’s forces intervened in northeast Syria last month against Kurdish-led forces.

Ankara and Doha have grown closer since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, the four countries of the Arab Quarter, cut ties with their former Gulf ally more than two years ago.

The bitter rift came over accusations that Qatar supports extremist groups and wants closer links with Iran, the arch-rival of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

However, Erdogan’s visit comes at a critical time amid signs of a possible breakthrough in the crisis between Qatar and its neighbors - in what could be pushing Ankara to further bolster its political and economic relations with Doha.

Erdogan will attend the fifth meeting of the Qatar-Turkey Higher Strategic Committee at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of deals during Erdogan’s third visit to Qatar since the Arab Quartet blockade began in June 2017, which led to rising Turkish influence in Doha.

Erdogan is also expected to visit a Turkish military base where around 5,000 troops are stationed amid reports that Qatar intends to buy 100 Turkish tanks.

The burgeoning relationship saw Turkey’s military presence in Qatar increase and Doha promised economic support to Ankara during last year’s currency crisis.

Doha declared its support for Ankara after it launched an offensive on October 9 against a Syrian Kurdish-led militia, but Arab countries including Saudi Arabia have condemned Turkey’s “aggression.”

Qatar and Turkey have similar policies in support of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Turkey’s relations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have been strained by Ankara’s continued support for Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood amid the blockade.

However, the decision by football teams from the Arab Quartet to play at a tournament in Qatar could herald a rapprochement.

The Saudi Arabian and UAE squads arrived in Qatar on Monday to compete in the Arabian Gulf tournament in Doha from November 26, and Bahrain is also taking part.

Last Update: Monday, 25 November 2019 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08