The Arab Coalition said on Tuesday it released 200 prisoners captured from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, according to a press release reported by Al Arabiya.

In cooperation with the World Health Organization,there will be flights to transport patients from the capital Sana'a to countries where they can receive appropriate treatment for their cases, said Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the coalition forces.

The coalition leadership is keen to continue supporting efforts to resolve the crisis in Yemen and push forward the Stockholm Agreement, including the agreement on prisoner exchange, and to create the atmosphere to overcome any points of disagreement, said al-Maliki.

The Stockholm Agreement called for the withdrawal of troops on both sides from the major port city of Hodeidah in order to admit humanitarian aid to Yemenis afflicted by famine due to four years of civil war.

Al-Maliki says the exchange of prisoners is a humanitarian issue in the first place and a continuation of the coalition's efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, especially the health of the Yemeni people, including provisions of the relevant international laws and agreements.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 17:12 - GMT 14:12