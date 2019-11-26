Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks on Monday in Riyadh with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

The Crown Prince and General Mark Milley discussed aspects of cooperation between Riyadh and Washington, especially in the field of defense, the latest developments in the region and the joint efforts which serve international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense and other Saudi senior defense officials as well as US Ambassador to the Kingdom John Abizaid along with the military attaché in the embassy and other US officials.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 23:48 - GMT 20:48