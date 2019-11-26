Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers condemned on Tuesday Iran's violations of international agreements related to its nuclear program, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The condemnation came in the Council of Ministers session on Tuesday, according to SPA.

In November, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Iran will resume uranium enrichment at its Fordow plant. Rouhani added Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges, which was considered the latest step away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Last week the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, said it had detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran in its latest report on the country’s nuclear program.

Saudi Arabia has previously called on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA. This came in a speech delivered in November by Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Austria and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna.



Iran’s nuclear program has been the target of US sanctions after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, citing Iran's continued support for regional proxy organizations and destabilizing activities.

Iran has since breached the limits in the nuclear deal, most recently by accumulating slightly more than 130 tons of heavy water, a substance used in a type of reactor it is developing, according to an IAEA report.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32