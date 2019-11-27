Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said on Wednesday during the visit by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, that the UAE is “continuing with Saudi Arabia to strengthen the integration of our strategic relationship.”



Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the second meeting of the Saudi-UAE Coordination Council, which was held in Abu Dhabi.

The second meeting of the Council comes “in light of the ongoing efforts by the two countries to activate the common areas of cooperation to integrate them economically and militarily,” according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman witnessed the exchange of four memorandums of understanding and the review of seven strategic initiatives. (Supplied)





Last Update: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 KSA 20:15 - GMT 17:15