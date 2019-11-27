The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash welcomed Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE, where the Crown Prince is on an official visit.

“Welcome to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his country in the UAE, amongst his brothers and his family. Welcome brother and supporter and partner and ally and loved one, welcome to the one who leads an ambitious vision of the size and weight of his country. Welcome Saudi Arabia to the UAE,” Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account.

The Crown Prince is expected to meet with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed where they will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Crown Prince last visited the UAE last year as part of a regional tour that included a number of Arab countries.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42