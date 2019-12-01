The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders will hold their 40th Summit on December 10, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani said on Sunday.

“The GCC ministerial council will hold a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit on December 9 in Riyadh,” said al-Zayani.

The GCC leaders will discuss some key topics to enhance cooperation and integration amongst member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields, al-Zayani noted, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He added that the leaders will also focus on the regional and international political developments, and the security situation in the region as well as their impact on the GCC states’ security and stability.

Al-Zayani expressed his confidence that the 40th Summit would result in constructive decisions to boost the Gulf unity and bolster ties, cooperation, and integration amongst member states.

