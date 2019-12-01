The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders will hold their 40th Summit on December 10, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani said on Sunday.SHOW MORE
