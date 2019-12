Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended on Sunday the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Vice Minister of Defense; Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Mecca Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard; Bander bin Obaid Al-Rasheed, Secretary to the Crown Prince; and Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The event was attended by high level delegates from a number of states.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince with a guest along with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman are seen talking with a guest. (SPA)

