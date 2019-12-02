Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has died, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Kingdom's Royal Court.

The funeral for Prince Mutaib will be held tomorrow, added the SPA.

Prince Mutaib was a senior member of the royal family who was born in 1931.

He was the governor of Mecca province between 1958 and 1961 and held various other administrative posts.

In 1980, Prince Mutaib was appointed minister of municipal and rural affairs, a position he held until 2009.

Mutaib is the brother of King Salman.



Last Update: Monday, 2 December 2019 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05