Saudi Arabia, which officially assumed presidency of the G20 on Sunday, unveiled a new logo for the summit, inspired by colored filaments from Bedouin fabrics and featuring the colors of participating countries.

The Kingdom entrusted the logo design to 28-year-old Saudi Arabian designer Mohammed Al-Hawas.

“I am very proud to have had the opportunity to design the G20 Presidency logo,” Al-Hawas said in a tweet on Sunday, thanking all those involved with the logo design including more than 25 Saudi Arabian designers.

Al-Hawas said his design embodies the determination of the Saudi Arabian people to achieve Vision 2030, a set of reforms spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that promises Saudi youths a new country.

Last year the Kingdom lifted its ban on cinemas and public concerts, engaging young people across the country in entertainment and arts.

One of the G20 summit’s aims is to empower people, especially women and youth.

The annual summit is scheduled to take place in Riyadh from November 21 to 22, 2020. More than 100 related events will take place in Saudi Arabia throughout the year on topics such as tourism, energy and digital economy.

The G20, short for “The Group of Twenty,” has brought together financial leaders and policymakers of developed and developing countries, and the European Union, since 1999 to discuss economic growth, trade, regulation, and other related topics. Each summit is chaired by a different member.

G20 members include the US, EU, UK, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, and Turkey. Countries and organizations outside the international body have been invited to participate in the world’s most prestigious international economic cooperation forum including Jordan, Singapore, Spain and Switzerland. The UAE has been invited in its role as the chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Last Update: Monday, 2 December 2019 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45