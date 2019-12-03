Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz invited on Tuesday Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to the Saudi capital Riyadh to attend the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit which will take place on December 10, AFP reported citing Qatari media.SHOW MORE
