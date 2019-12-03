Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz invited on Tuesday Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to the Saudi capital Riyadh to attend the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit which will take place on December 10, AFP reported citing Qatari media.

On Sunday, the GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani said “the GCC ministerial council will hold a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit on December 9 in Riyadh.”

The GCC leaders are expected to discuss some key topics to enhance cooperation and integration amongst member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields, al-Zayani noted.

