The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash affirmed his country’s commitment to ensure the success of the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, held on December 10, amid a “time of dispersion and anxiety.”

In a tweet, Gargash added that the UAE is looking forward to the Riyadh summit “with optimism and hope.”

He also stressed the UAE’s commitment to the GCC, saying that the country was committed to the council’s vision of maintaining “stability and prosperity” in the region.

The GCC leaders will hold their 40th Summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“The GCC ministerial council will hold a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit on December 9 in Riyadh,” said GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

The GCC leaders will discuss some key topics to enhance cooperation and integration amongst member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields, al-Zayani noted, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He added that the leaders will also focus on the regional and international political developments, as well as the security situation in the region and its impact on the GCC states.

Al-Zayani expressed his confidence that the 40th Summit would result in constructive decisions to boost GCC unity and bolster ties, cooperation, and integration amongst member states.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 December 2019 KSA 10:34 - GMT 07:34