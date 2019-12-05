The Iran-backed Houthi militia's commander Mortdada al-Sharif has been killed by Yemeni government forces, Al Arabiya sources reported on Thursday.

No more details were available as of Tuesday 12:00 p.m. Dubai time.

The Houthi militia has been fighting against the UN-recognized government of Yemen and took the capital Sanaa in 2015.

On Wednesday, US officials said a navy warship seized a “significant cache” of suspected Iranian guided missile parts headed to the Houthis in Yemen, marking the first time that such sophisticated components have been taken en route to the war there.

Last month the UN-recognized government signed a deal with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to end fighting in the country's south. Both the government and the STC consider the Iran-backed Houthis an enemy.

