“Iran is a threat to the entire region and its aggression can no longer be tolerated,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Friday at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference on the future of the Mediterranean.

Tehran believes in exporting revolution, al-Juberi added, saying it does not respect other countries’ sovereignty.

Al-Jubeir called on other countries to be tough on Iran, adding that it must be deprived of the tools it uses to threaten the region and the world.

Speaking on the situation in Yemen, al-Jubeir said that there is a possibility of reaching a truce in the country, which could be followed by a settlement.

“Yemen is of particular importance to us, and Iran’s intervention there is devastating. The only solution in Yemen is political, and the Houthis are the ones who started the war, not us.”

“All Yemenis, including the Houthis, have a role in the future of Yemen,” he added.

In relation to the Kingdom's relationship with the United States, al-Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia will work with Washington to “counter Iranian interference as we have fought together against terrorism.”

Al-Jubeir aslo said that “a change in the situation with Qatar is subject to steps that need to be taken by it. The Qataris know what these steps are.”

Last Update: Friday, 6 December 2019 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06