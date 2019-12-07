A shooting at a US Navy base in Florida that resulted in the death and injury of several American citizens on Friday has garnered angry responses and condemnation from Saudi Arabian officials and citizens, after news spread that the perpetrator was a Saudi national.
....The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019
Deeply saddened by #Pensacolashooting. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims’ families. Such an over presumptuous & irresponsible act is condemned & rejected by all Saudis. Saudi-US relations will be strong whatsoever happens.— د. نايف البراق (@NaifAlthobaiti) December 7, 2019
🇸🇦❤️🇺🇸#floridashooting#مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا pic.twitter.com/B0sn95u2Va
#SaudisStandWithAmerica— سلمان بن حثلين (@Salman_3G) December 6, 2019
Now all Saudis through this hashtag embody the saying of King Salman, may God protect him: (this criminal act never represents the Saudis and doesn’t reflect the nature of the relationship between the two friendly peoples) 🇸🇦🇺🇸#مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا pic.twitter.com/nm9s02SKTH
Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan: "Today's tragic shooting at Pensacola, Florida was a heinous crime" pic.twitter.com/O7nxNOFpat— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir condemns shooting incident in Florida pic.twitter.com/F8WdvF59AH— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019
Like many other Saudi military personnel, I was trained in a U.S military base, and we used that valuable training to fight side by side with our American allies against terrorism and other threats.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 6, 2019
‘True representations’
Killers anywhere in the world represent themselves only.— محمد القصير (@kasirma) December 6, 2019
We remind friendly American people in the last year two Brave #Saudi students Theeb Alyami and Jaser Daham Alrakah lost their lives helping drowning children in Chicopee river of Massachusetts, #USA #مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا pic.twitter.com/i6rhQHaeaQ
SHOW MORE
#مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا— م. عبدالله بن محمد الغامدي (@SaudiArabia2o3o) December 7, 2019
TO OUR AMERICAN FRIENDS,the two young Saudi people, 🇸🇦JASSER & 🇸🇦DEEB, who were Students at the United States, and drowning in the river of the Massachusetts state during their attempt to save two American children from DROWNING
THEY ARE REPRESENTING US 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/i192LW25Nq
How are we doing?