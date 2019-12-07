A shooting at a US Navy base in Florida that resulted in the death and injury of several American citizens on Friday has garnered angry responses and condemnation from Saudi Arabian officials and citizens, after news spread that the perpetrator was a Saudi national.

The shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a US Navy base in Florida, left four people including the shooter dead, and several others hospitalized with injuries.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz offered his condolences to the victims’ families in a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Trump tweeted that during the phone call, King Salman stressed that the perpetrator’s actions do not represent the feelings of Saudi Arabians who “love the American people.”

....The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Saudi Arabians also took to Twitter to condemn the attack and offer their condolences using the now-trending Arabic hashtag that translates to ‘The criminal in Florida does not represent us.’

The hashtag has now been used more than 60 thousand times.

The Dean of Faculty at Taif University Naif Althobaiti said he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Deeply saddened by #Pensacolashooting. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims’ families. Such an over presumptuous & irresponsible act is condemned & rejected by all Saudis. Saudi-US relations will be strong whatsoever happens.

🇸🇦❤️🇺🇸#floridashooting#مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا pic.twitter.com/B0sn95u2Va — د. نايف البراق (@NaifAlthobaiti) December 7, 2019

Another Twitter user, Salman bin Hathleen, wrote that Saudi Arabians are using the hashtag to stand with Americans and prove that “this criminal act never represents the Saudis and doesn’t reflect the nature of the relationship between the two friendly peoples.”

#SaudisStandWithAmerica



Now all Saudis through this hashtag embody the saying of King Salman, may God protect him: (this criminal act never represents the Saudis and doesn’t reflect the nature of the relationship between the two friendly peoples) 🇸🇦🇺🇸#مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا pic.twitter.com/nm9s02SKTH — سلمان بن حثلين (@Salman_3G) December 6, 2019

Saudi Arabian officials also offered up messages of condemnation and condolences in a statement released by the Kingdom’s foreign ministry.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, describing the shooting as a “heinous crime,” said, “The Kingdom expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims, and to the American people. We salute the bravery of those who neutralized the threat and saved lives.”

Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan: "Today's tragic shooting at Pensacola, Florida was a heinous crime" pic.twitter.com/O7nxNOFpat — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir also condemned the shooting.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir condemns shooting incident in Florida pic.twitter.com/F8WdvF59AH — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019

Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman, who received military training at a US base, also offered his condolences, and said that a number of Saudi military personnel end up working with American naval officers around the world upon completing their training.

Like many other Saudi military personnel, I was trained in a U.S military base, and we used that valuable training to fight side by side with our American allies against terrorism and other threats. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) December 6, 2019

‘True representations’

Some Saudi Twitter users said they felt the Saudi character was more accurately demonstrated by two young Saudi Arabian students who drowned in July 2018 in the Chicopee River of Massachusetts while trying to rescue two children, saying that their heroism and willingness to sacrifice their lives to save strangers is a true representation of Saudi citizens.

Theeb Alyami, 27, and Jaser Daham Alrakah, 25, jumped into the river in attempt to save two children who were being swept away. Both men were studying civil engineering and were set to graduate in a few weeks when the incident took place.

Killers anywhere in the world represent themselves only.



We remind friendly American people in the last year two Brave #Saudi students Theeb Alyami and Jaser Daham Alrakah lost their lives helping drowning children in Chicopee river of Massachusetts, #USA #مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا pic.twitter.com/i6rhQHaeaQ — محمد القصير (@kasirma) December 6, 2019

#مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا

TO OUR AMERICAN FRIENDS,the two young Saudi people, 🇸🇦JASSER & 🇸🇦DEEB, who were Students at the United States, and drowning in the river of the Massachusetts state during their attempt to save two American children from DROWNING

THEY ARE REPRESENTING US 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/i192LW25Nq — م. عبدالله بن محمد الغامدي (@SaudiArabia2o3o) December 7, 2019

Last Update: Saturday, 7 December 2019 KSA 17:58 - GMT 14:58