The Saudi Foreign Ministry released several statements from Saudi officials condemning the Friday shooting by a Saudi Air Force second lieutenant in Pensacola. The shooting at the Florida US Navy base left 4 dead including the shooter.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Saudi Foreign Minister, described the shooting as a “heinous crime” in a statement released on the Ministry’s Twitter account.
“The Kingdom expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims, and to the American people,” read the statement. “We salute the bravery of those who neutralized the threat and saved lives.”
Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan: "Today's tragic shooting at Pensacola, Florida was a heinous crime" pic.twitter.com/O7nxNOFpat— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir condemns shooting incident in Florida pic.twitter.com/F8WdvF59AH— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019
