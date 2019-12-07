The Saudi Foreign Ministry released several statements from Saudi officials condemning the Friday shooting by a Saudi Air Force second lieutenant in Pensacola. The shooting at the Florida US Navy base left 4 dead including the shooter.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Saudi Foreign Minister, described the shooting as a “heinous crime” in a statement released on the Ministry’s Twitter account.



“The Kingdom expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims, and to the American people,” read the statement. “We salute the bravery of those who neutralized the threat and saved lives.”

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, also condemned the shooting.



“My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the American people, and to the families of those impacted by the tragedy that unfolded at Pensacola, Florida.”

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “deep distress” regarding the incident. The statement also affirmed that “the perpetrator of this horrific attack does not represent the Saudi people whatsoever.”

US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who offered his condolences and sympathy to the victims.



"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter," Trump wrote on Twitter.



King Salman condemned the shooting in a written statement and said his government's security services are working with US agencies to uncover the cause.



"The perpetrator of this heinous crime does not represent the Saudi people, who count the American people as friends and allies," Salman said.



An Arabic Twitter hashtag that translates to “The criminal in Florida does not represent us,” was trending after the news of the shooting emerged.

