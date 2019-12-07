Twitter users in Saudi Arabia have put out a hashtag that translates to ‘The criminal in Florida does not represent us’- after news emerged of the shooting in the US by a Saudi aviation student in Pensacola, Florida.



The shooting on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a US Navy base in Florida, left four people including the shooter dead. Others were taken to hospitals with injuries following the incident, according to authorities.



A US official said the shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who offered his condolences to the victims of the Florida naval base attack.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials as well as citizens have joined together on social media platforms to offer condolences to the families of the victims and the American people.



Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Vice Defense Minister tweeted: “I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of victims of today's tragic shooting at the U.S. Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. My thoughts are with our American friends at this difficult time.”

Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States of America, wrote: “My most sincere condolences to the American people on the tragedy that unfolded at Pensacola, Florida. My thoughts are with the families of those impacted by this horrific attack.”

A Saudi social media user tweeted: Saudis are denouncing the heinous barbaric act of #Florida attack. “Florida’s criminal does not represent us” is trending in Saudi Arabia #مجرمفلوريدالايمثلنا Our condolences to our American friends.

Another wrote: “Killers anywhere in the world represent themselves only. We remind friendly American people in the last year two Brave #Saudi students Theeb Alyami and Jaser Daham Alrakah lost their lives helping drowning children in Chicopee river of Massachusetts, #USA #مجرم_فلوريدا_لايمثلنا.”



Killers anywhere in the world represent themselves only.



