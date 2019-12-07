The US Department of State is offering a $15 million reward for information leading to Abdul Reza Shahlai, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) official in Yemen, or information on his financial activities, networks and associates in Yemen and the region, Rewards for Justice said in a tweet Friday.
Abdul Reza Shahla'i, the IRGC's Man in Sana'a, is wanted for Justice ⚖️— Rewards for Justice (@Rewards4Justice) December 5, 2019
The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to Shahla'i or to the disruption of the IRGC's financial mechanisms in Yemen and in the region. pic.twitter.com/cyiojVfPmL
