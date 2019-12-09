The Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will hold a meeting Monday ahead of the 40th GCC Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday, December 10.

The foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman will meet to discuss regional and international political developments, as well as the security situation in the region and their impact on the GCC states’ security and stability.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss security issues including Iran’s regional activities and the Yemeni war.

The GCC Summit, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, is expected to see leaders discuss key topics to enhance cooperation and integration among member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields.

The GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif al-Zayani said, “The GCC ministerial council will hold a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit on December 9 in Riyadh.”

Al-Zayani expressed his confidence that summit would result in constructive decisions that will boost the Gulf countries’ unity and bolster ties, cooperation, and integration among member states.

Last Update: Monday, 9 December 2019 KSA 11:24 - GMT 08:24