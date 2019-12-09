Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spoken to US President Donald Trump and expressed his condolences and support for the families of the victims of the Florida naval base shooting, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“In the call, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his condolences to the US president and his condolences and support for the families of the victims of the tragic incident in Florida State and his wishes for the speedy recovery for the injured,” the statement on SPA read.

“The Crown Prince reaffirmed the kingdom’s keenness on the absolute cooperation by the concerned Saudi authorities with the US authorities by providing them with information that helps in investigations related to the perpetrator and his motives,” the statement added.

During the phone call, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke to Trump on “the feelings of the Saudi people who expressed their pain and shock towards this heinous crime.”

Twitter users in Saudi Arabia have put out a hashtag that translates to ‘The criminal in Florida does not represent us’ – after news emerged of the shooting in the US by a Saudi aviation student in Pensacola, Florida.

Investigators believe a Saudi Arabian Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a US Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, Reuters reported citing the FBI.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Monday, 9 December 2019 KSA 03:09 - GMT 00:09