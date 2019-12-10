The Gulf leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining unity between members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council during the 40th Summit, Secretary-General Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani says during a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud.

During the Summit, the Gulf countries welcomed the opening of the International Center for the Protection of Maritime Navigation in Bahrain, al Zayani said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said during the press conference that threats from the Iranian regime affect all the countries in the region, adding that Iran must change its behavior before it calls for peace.

Replying to a question, Prince Faisal said “It is difficult for Iran to be part of a security council in the region.”

He said that the Gulf leaders stressed the importance of the cohesion of the GCC countries.

