Any aggression against any country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is an attack against the whole council, Secretary-General Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani said in his speech on Tuesday at the conclusion of the 40th Summit held in Riyadh.

Al-Zayani called for strengthening military and security cooperation between member states to maintain regional security, as well as financial and monetary unity by 2025.

He added that the main goal of the GCC is to achieve unity and cooperation among members and called on them to work with friendly states to face any military threats.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the end of the GCC Summit following al-Zayani’s speech.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said that a positive attitude was prevalent during the summit, adding that the countries are “satisfied with the positive and constructive steps that were made.”

King Salman welcomed the delegates of the GCC earlier on Tuesday for the annual summit.

During his opening speech, the Saudi King stressed that the Gulf countries must unite against the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region.

“The Iranian regime has continued its aggressive policies in the region that undermine the stability of neighboring countries,” King Salman said.

Since its establishment, the Saudi King said, the GCC has been able to overcome several crises that have hit the region.

He also called on the international community to take the necessary measures to ensure energy supplies and the freedom of maritime navigation is secured.

Ahead of the summit, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the Gulf countries arrived in the capital on Monday to hold a preparatory ministerial council meeting to set the agenda for the following day.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 December 2019 KSA 16:31 - GMT 13:31