Gulf foreign ministers have unanimously approved the nomination of Kuwaiti Finance Minister Nayef al-Hajraf as the next secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid al-Jarallah.

Al-Hajraf will begin his term in April 2020 and succeed Bahrain’s Abdul Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani, whose term expires next year.

The approval came after a ministerial meeting held on Monday afternoon ahead of the 40th GCC Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday, December 10.

The upcoming summit, under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, is expected to see leaders discuss key topics to enhance cooperation and integration among member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 December 2019 KSA 23:48 - GMT 20:48