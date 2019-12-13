Oman’s Sultan Qaboos has returned home after medical treatment and checks in Belgium, Oman state media said on Friday, citing a Royal Court statement.
Qaboos, 79, has ruled the Arabian Peninsula state since 1970. He has traveled abroad for medical reasons at least twice since 2014.
He had traveled to Belgium on December 7, according to the Royal Court, which did not give details of his condition.
Qaboos did not attend an annual Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where the country’s delegation was led by the deputy prime minister.
